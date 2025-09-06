<p>A man was arrested on Saturday from Noida, Uttar Pradesh for making bomb blast threats in Mumbai, <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1964155284886343776">reported</a>.</p><p>The Mumbai Crime Branch held Ashwin Kumar Supra (50), who originally hails from Bihar. His phone and SIM card that were used to make the threat have been seized.</p><p>He is being brought from Noida to Mumbai for further investigation, Mumbai Police said.</p><p>The Mumbai Police on Friday significantly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/human-bombs-in-34-vehicles-mumbai-traffic-police-receive-threat-message-on-whatsapp-probe-under-way-3713561">beefed up security</a> in and around the metropolitan city after a threat call that said 34 'human bombs' were planted in vehicles in the city on the eve of Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of immersion of Ganesh idols marking the end of 11-day-long Ganeshotsav.<br><br><em>More to follow...</em></p>