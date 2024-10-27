Man booked for pulling alarm chain of Rajdhani Express 'without valid reason' in Nashik

<p>Mumbai: In a move that would serve as a deterrent, the Central Railway has taken stern action against a person for pulling the alarm chain without a valid reason at Nashik Road station on Saturday.</p><p>The incident of alarm chain pulling (ACP) occurred in train number 22221, down Rajdhani Express, at Nashik Road Platform No. 2. </p><p>The alarm was pulled at 1844 hrs and the train stopped for three minutes till 1847 hrs.</p><p>Central Railway officials said that the passenger Tapas Manindra Mohri (53) was boarding the train from Nashik to Mathura with his wife Kajal Tapas Mohri (47) and daughter Khushi (8). </p>.Nine injured in stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station.<p>They were assisted by their friend Sanjeev Ratan Chand Pathariya (48), who was carrying a platform ticket. </p><p>As the train started moving suddenly, Sanjeev could not disembark in time, which led to him pulling the ACP to stop the train. </p><p>The RPF staff on duty detained Sanjeev and, upon questioning, he admitted to pulling the alarm chain without valid reason.</p><p>A case has been registered against Sanjeev Ratan Chand Pathariya under Section 141 of the Railway Act (Case CR 2800/2024), with further investigation underway.</p><p>“Passengers should refrain from pulling the alarm chain during travel without valid reasons. Legal action will be taken under the Railway Act if the alarm chain is pulled without a valid reason,” CR officials said.</p>