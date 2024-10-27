Home
Man booked for pulling alarm chain of Rajdhani Express 'without valid reason' in Nashik

Central Railway officials said that the passenger Tapas Manindra Mohri (53) was boarding the train from Nashik to Mathura with his wife Kajal Tapas Mohri (47) and daughter Khushi (8).
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:33 IST

Railways Maharashtra Nashik Rajdhani Express India News

