Man booked for raping, impregnating woman in Thane district

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on multiple occasions in different lodges in Badlapur town between February and April 2024 and impregnated her, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 September 2024, 15:15 IST

Thane: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly repeatedly raping a 21-year-old woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

He then threatened the woman and forced her to undergo an abortion at a nursing home in Ulhasnagar in June, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman on Monday, the police have registered a first information report under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

Published 17 September 2024, 15:15 IST
