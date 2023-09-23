Home
Man dies by suicide over threats from former fiance's father in Latur

The deceased had recently gotten engaged to a woman, but the engagement was broken off for some reason. However, the woman's father threatened Potphale and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, an official said.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 08:12 IST

A 27-year-old man committed suicide after he was allegedly threatened by his former fiance's father to pay Rs 1 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against two persons for the incident, an official said.

The body of Shrihari Vithhal Potphale, a resident of Kadhala village in Chakur tehsil, was found hanging from a tree on his farm on September 19, he said.

Potphale also allegedly recorded a video of the act, the official said.

The deceased had recently gotten engaged to a woman, but the engagement was broken off for some reason. However, the woman's father threatened Potphale and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, he said.

Upset with the harassment, Potphale took the extreme step, the official said.

(Published 23 September 2023, 08:12 IST)
