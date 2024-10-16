Man ends life days after assault for ‘stalking’ girl; abetment case registered

<p>Thane: The Government Railway Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against one individual and unspecified others for abetting the suicide of a man, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>One Roshan Patel of Palghar district was run over by a goods train going towards JNPT in Thane district on September 24, following which police launched a probe, he said.</p>.College professor in Bengaluru attempts suicide in classroom after demotion.<p>GRP senior inspector Kiran Undre of Dombivili railway police station said that days before his death, Patel was thrashed in his locality by some people who accused him of stalking a girl. Since then, he had been depressed, the official said.</p>.<p>Police have booked one Shiva of Chinchoti in Palghar district and some other unidentified persons for pushing Patel to take the extreme step, he added. </p>