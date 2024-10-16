Home
india maharashtra

Man ends life days after assault for ‘stalking’ girl; abetment case registered

One Roshan Patel of Palghar district was run over by a goods train going towards JNPT in Thane district on September 24.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 10:08 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 10:08 IST
