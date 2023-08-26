Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man facing more than 20 cases of extortion arrested by Mumbai Police for demanding money from travel agent

The accused had been recently released after completing six years' sentence in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 16:58 IST

Follow Us

A 40 year-old man who has more than 20 cases of extortion registered against him has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly demanding money from a travel agent, an official said on Saturday.

Krishna Bajrang Chikne alias Gotya (40) was arrested from Uran in Navi Mumbai on Friday while his associate Nilesh Kamble was wanted in the case, said an official of Tilak Nagar police station in suburban Chembur.

On Wednesday, Chikne and Kamble allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh at knife-point from a Chembur-based travel agent whom they knew well and abused him when he refused, the official said.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage, he said.

With the help of technical surveillance, Chikne was nabbed from Uran, the official added.

He had been recently released after completing six years' sentence in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case.

Chikne was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and further investigation was underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 August 2023, 16:58 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeMumbai policeextortion

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT