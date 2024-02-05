JOIN US
india maharashtra

Man from Navi Mumbai held for raping teenage relative

The 34-year-old accused, hailing from Nerul in Navi Mumbai, is the maternal uncle of the girl.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 04:31 IST

Thane: Police have arrested a man from Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra for allegedly raping his 15-year old niece following which she became pregnant, an official said on Monday.

The 34-year-old accused, hailing from Nerul in Navi Mumbai, is the maternal uncle of the girl.

He allegedly raped the girl in his house on October 4, 2023, the official from Nerul police station said.

The girl later complained of some health issues and she was admitted to a hospital in Govandi area of neighbouring Mumbai where it came to light that she was pregnant, he said.

The hospital authorities reported about it to the Nerul police following which the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(Published 05 February 2024, 04:31 IST)
