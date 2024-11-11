Man held for bludgeoning friend to death in drunken brawl in Thane

<p>Thane: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death following a quarrel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/maharashtra-india">Maharashtra's</a> Thane district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused, Ajay Parshuram Jadhav, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder that took place on November 7 in Badlapur town, an official said.</p>.Two US nationals held in Bihar for trying to illegally enter Nepal.<p>A police team on patrolling duty found the victim, Vilas Laxman Bkkana (40), lying under a bridge in an injured state and rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, he said.</p>.<p>A probe revealed that the victim had consumed alcohol with his friends when a quarrel ensued, and one of them, Jadhav, allegedly picked up a stone and attacked him, the official said.</p>.<p>A case under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the accused, he said. </p>