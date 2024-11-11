Home
Man held for bludgeoning friend to death in drunken brawl in Thane

The accused, Ajay Parshuram Jadhav, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder that took place on November 7 in Badlapur town, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:57 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 08:57 IST
