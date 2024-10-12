Home
Man held for killing wife in Thane city

Sadavarte was trying to escape to Nanded when police tracked him down and arrested him from Kasara in Thane district, said police spokesman Sailesh Salvi.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 05:24 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 05:24 IST
