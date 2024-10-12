Man held for killing wife in Thane city

<p>Thane: 29-year-old man from Thane city has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, apparently suspecting her of infidelity, an official said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Bhaskar Narayan Sadavarte, a resident of Siddeshwar Talao locality, strangled his wife Pramila (27) on October 9, he said.</p>.Man hangs 10-year-old daughter upside down with rope and beats her, arrested in UP.<p>Sadavarte was trying to escape to Nanded when police tracked him down and arrested him from Kasara in Thane district, said police spokesman Sailesh Salvi.</p>.<p>The kin of the victim told the police that Sadavarte killed her as he suspected she was not loyal to him, the official said. </p>