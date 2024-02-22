JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 50 lakh in Navi Mumbai

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said. Mephedrone, a banned drug, produces excessive euphoria, heightened hostility and altered mental function among other effects.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 06:16 IST

Follow Us

Thane: Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after seizing 500 gm of mephedrone, a banned drug, valued around Rs 50 lakh from his possession in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai police caught the accused, identified as Arshad Karar Khan, near a bridge on Kalamboli-Shilphata road in Taloja on Wednesday evening, he said.

The police found 500 gm of MD (mephedrone) drug in the possession of the accused, who belongs to Khoni village in Dombivli area of Thane district, the official from Taloja police station said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the source of the seized contraband and to whom it was to be sold.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 February 2024, 06:16 IST)
India NewsCrimeNavi MumbaiMaharshtra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT