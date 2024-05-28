Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man injured in sword attack in Thane; five booked

The victim, Rohitsingh Sunilsingh Labana, was travelling on a motorcycle when the accused intercepted the vehicle, pulled him down and attacked with a sword, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 17:09 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 17:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly attacking a man with a sword and injuring him over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar township on Sunday night, an official said.

The police have registered a first information report under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act against the five accused, who have not been arrested as yet, he said.

The victim, Rohitsingh Sunilsingh Labana, was travelling on a motorcycle when the accused intercepted the vehicle, pulled him down and attacked with a sword, the official said.

The victim's friend, who was riding the two-wheeler, rushed him to a hospital, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2024, 17:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneMaharashtra policeSword Attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT