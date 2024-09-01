Man killed with pair of scissors in Thane district, attacker at large

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have launched a search to track down a man who allegedly killed a 38-year-old resident of Badlapur area with a pair of scissors, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Rajpal Ramcharan Gautam (23) fatally attacked Indrajit Deepakkumar Gautam on Saturday night, the official said. It is not yet clear if the two knew each other.

Meanwhile, the Mumbra police have registered a murder case after the body of a 52-year-old man, who had gone missing, was found with wounds caused by sharp weapons, officials said.