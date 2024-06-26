Man lynched on suspicion of being thief

Palghar: A 23-year-old man was beaten to death on suspicion of being a thief in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning, police said.

10 people caught hold of Vijay alias Abishek Joginder Soni around 6.30 am in Velai Pada area of Nalasopara, said an official of Pelhar police station.

Suspecting that he was loitering there with the intention of committing a theft, they beat him mercilessly with sticks, leaving him fatally injured on the spot, the official said.