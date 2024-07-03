Many from Jammu traveled to S Korea on visas obtained through dubious means: Probe

Mumbai: Several people from Jammu region travelled to South Korea for work in the last few years after obtaining visa through forged documents or other dubious means, an ongoing probe by Mumbai Police has found.

The crime branch of the city police last week busted a gang which allegedly obtained visas using fraudulent means for people seeking work in South Korea.

It managed to send at least eight persons to the east Asian country over the last one year but two of them were sent back to India, said an official, who is familiar with the probe, on Wednesday.