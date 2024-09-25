Home
maharashtra

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil calls off hunger strike; to address media today

Jarange-Patil, who vowed to continue his fight, will also address the media at around 5.00 pm today.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 25 September 2024, 08:39 IST

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil decided to call off his hunger strike on Wednesday, the ninth day of the same, after his health deteriorated.

"I will end the fast between 4 to 5 pm today," Jarange-Patil said.

The Shivba Sangathana founder has been on fast-unto-death since September 17.

Jarange-Patil, however, announced that he would continue to campaign for Maratha reservation. He has been demanding reservation for Marathas as Kunbis, which comes under the OBCs and implementation of the draft notification on sage-soyare, relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota.

The OBC community are up in arms against any such move as they claim that it would dilute the existing quota.

Jarange-Patil will address the media at around 5.00 pm today.

Published 25 September 2024, 08:39 IST
