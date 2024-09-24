Maratha activist Manoj Jarange's health deteriorates as he enters 8th day of hunger strike

Mumbai: "Please give reservation to the Marathas", said Manoj Jarange-Patil in feeble voice as his health condition deteriorated significantly on the eighth day of his hunger strike demanding reservation for the community of Kunbis through the OBC route and implementation of the draft notification of ‘sage-soyare’, a Marathi term for 'relatives from the family tree', which widens the scope of the quota.

Jarange-Patil, who is in his forties, has stopped taking fluids and refused medicines.

This is his seventh hunger strike in 13 months.