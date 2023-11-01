JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maratha quota agitation: Internet to be shut down in most parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Violence broke out in many parts of Maharashtra in the last three days after activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike for the demand of Maratha quota.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 11:24 IST

Follow Us

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Both mobile and broadband Internet services would be suspended for 48 hours in most parts of central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district from Wednesday evening to stop the spread of rumours amid the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, an official said here.

The shutdown will be enforced from 6 pm on Wednesday to 6 pm on Friday (November 3), he said.

The action was being taken following orders from additional chief secretary (home) Sujata Saunik, he said.

The order was applicable to the talukas of Gangapur, Vaijapur, Khultabad, Phulambri, Sillod, Kannad, Paithan, Soegaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar except the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

To maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumors, Internet services provided through dongles, broadband, wireline internet, fiber internet will be suspended for a period of 48 hours, the official said.

Violence broke out in many parts of Maharashtra in the last three days after activist Manoj Jarange launched a hunger strike for the demand of Maratha quota.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 November 2023, 11:24 IST)
India NewsInternetMarathaMaharahstraMarathas

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT