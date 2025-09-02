Maratha quota agitation: Manoj Jarange-Patil ends hunger strike as govt accepts most of his demands

<p>Mumbai: Quota agitation leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-jarange">Manoj Jarange-Patil </a>has decided to break his hunger strike on Tuesday evening after the Maharashtra government agreed to most of the demands.</p><p>Cabinet sub-committee head Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil offered fruit juice to him.</p><p>"Please go to your villages...peacefully and safely," he told the protesters.</p>.<p>After breaking the fast, Jarange-Patil became emotional and was seen in tears.</p><p>"It's a historic day in Maharashtra," said Vikhe-Patil.</p>.Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? The face of Maratha reservation campaign.<p>The agitation of Maratha community led by Jarange-Patil had severe political impact as the BJP-led Maha Yuti suffered a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls at the hands of Maha Vikas Aghadi, however in the subsequent Vidhan Sabha polls, the BJP managed to nullify it with populist schemes like Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.</p><p>Over the past two years, Jarange-Patil has kept scaling the demand and is now demanding that Marathas, who enjoy 10 per cent reservation, be given the reservation under 27 per cent OBC quota.</p><p>Once again, Jarange-Patil has put Maharashtra's political class to test.</p>