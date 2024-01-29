Maratha reservation movement postponed, not ended: Manoj Jarange-Patil

Mumbai: In yet another show of strength, Manoj Jarange-Patil will visit the historic Raigad Fort on Tuesday and bow before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

Jarange-Patil, who has left his village Antarwali Sarathi in Jalna, will be in Raigad on Tuesday.

The visit comes a day after Jarange-Patil said “…the movement not ended but postponed…” - hours after he withdrew the agitation in Navi Mumbai after the Maharashtra government issued a government resolution/notification widening the scope of issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas to avail them the facilities of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).