Marathas vs OBCs reservation issue heads to courts

The OBC community is rattled after the BJP-led Maha Yuti government decided to implement the Hyderabad Gazette, which lists Marathas as Kunbis in the Marathwada region.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 12:28 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 12:28 IST
