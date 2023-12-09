Marathas will 'show their strength' if they don't get reservation by Dec 24: Jarange-Patil

“If by December 24, the government fails to take a decision, we will decide our future course of action on December 25. We will show our strength,” he added.

Jarange-Patil, however, said that he has faith in the government and the assurances of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“But I am 100 percent sure that Marathas will get reservation by December 24. We are keeping a close eye on the developments,” he said, adding that the government-appointed committee has found Kunbi caste records in big numbers and this calls for a legislation for reservation to the Marathas.

It may be mentioned, Jarange-Patil has held two rounds of hunger strike at Jalna district of the state and withdrew the fast-unto-death only after the government assured that the Marathas would get reservation.