Marathas will 'show their strength' if they don't get reservation by Dec 24: Jarange-Patil

Mumbai: In what was an ultimatum to the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government, Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday said that if the Marathas do not get reservation on December 24, 2023, the community would "show their strength" after the deadline.
Jarange-Patil’s statement comes at a time when the Nagpur Winter Session of Maharashtra legislature is under way and the decision of the Supreme Court is awaited on the curative petition filed by the government.
“Reservation has been denied to Marathas since the last 70 years but now time has come to get reservation,” said Jarange-Patil.
“If by December 24, the government fails to take a decision, we will decide our future course of action on December 25. We will show our strength,” he added.
Jarange-Patil, however, said that he has faith in the government and the assurances of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
“But I am 100 percent sure that Marathas will get reservation by December 24. We are keeping a close eye on the developments,” he said, adding that the government-appointed committee has found Kunbi caste records in big numbers and this calls for a legislation for reservation to the Marathas.
It may be mentioned, Jarange-Patil has held two rounds of hunger strike at Jalna district of the state and withdrew the fast-unto-death only after the government assured that the Marathas would get reservation.