Married couple jumps into creek in Thane; woman rescued, husband missing

PTI
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 20:12 IST

Thane: A married couple from Naigaon in Thane district on Thursday jumped into the Varsova Creek in a bid to die by suicide, but the woman was rescued, police said.

The duo jumped into the creek at around 10 am. Firemen and a rescue team saved the woman, Sashikala Dinesh Yadav (28), while her husband, Dinesh Yadav (32), was still missing, they said.

According to preliminary information, the couple often fought over domestic issues and decided to end their lives.

Published 29 August 2024, 20:12 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThane

