<p>Mumbai: In a landmark deal, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) signed an MoU with the Indian Navy and the Brazilian Navy at Brasilia in Brazil to strengthen cooperation in the maintenance of Scorpène-class submarines and other naval ships, marking a significant milestone in India–Brazil defence collaboration. </p><p>The tripartite MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for exchange of technical information, maintenance philosophies, industrial practices, spare parts support, and personnel training, aimed at enhancing operational availability and lifecycle support for Scorpène-class platforms operated by both India and Brazil. </p><p>The MoU was signed by Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, representatives of the Brazilian Navy and Capt. Jagmohan, Chairman & Managing Director, CMD, MDL.</p><p>The parties reaffirmed that the agreement would deepen defence ties, enhance submarine readiness, and support mutual strategic interests in the maritime domain. </p><p>The MoU is valid for ten years from the date of signing and may be extended through mutual written consent. </p><p>The parties will actively exchange technical expertise related to maintenance procedures, repair methodologies, special tools, equipment, and lifecycle support for submarines and military ships, while also cooperating across the wider defence industrial ecosystem—including manufacturers, technology providers, spare-part suppliers, and shipyard infrastructure developers. </p><p>The MoU further promotes joint research, development, innovation, and training in weapon systems, machinery, and other critical naval technologies. To ensure sustained progress, technical delegations from all three Parties will meet annually, alternating between India and Brazil, to review advancements, share best practices, assess high-relevance maintenance cases, and identify future opportunities for cooperation. The Parties also reaffirm strict protocols for confidentiality and secure handling of sensitive information in accordance with national regulations and international commitments. Additionally, the MoU specifies that no financial transfers will occur between the Parties, with each retaining full autonomy and responsibility for its own costs.</p><p>As the Indian shipyard that built the Scorpène-class submarines under the P-75 program, MDL brings extensive industrial capability, technological depth, and submarine manufacturing expertise to this trilateral cooperation.</p>