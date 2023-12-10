Medical student kills self at college hostel in Maharashtra, alleges harassment by roommates

Thane: A 19-year-old student of a private medical college allegedly committed suicide, claiming that he was harassed and ragged by three roommates at a hostel in Karjat city of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, police said on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased boy’s father, the police have registered an offence under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the three students, an official from Karjat police station said.