Meet Harshita Patel, the first women Deputy Station Superintendent in Mumbai's Western Railway

Mumbai: Harshita Patel has made history by being the first woman to be appointed to the post of Deputy Station Superintendent (Commercial) of Mumbai Division of Western Railway.

This appointment marks a significant step towards gender equality and demonstrates Western Railway's continuing dedication to promoting an inclusive environment in the workplace.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, empowering women not only holds a moral importance but also has an economic and social significance.

Harshita Patel, who began her journey with Railways on November 17, 2003, was initially appointed as a commercial clerk.