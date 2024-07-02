Mercedes crash: Woman driver accused of drunk driving surrenders before Nagpur cops

Nagpur: A woman accused of mowing down two men while driving her Mercedes car under the influence of alcohol in Nagpur surrendered before police on Monday, more than four months after the crash, and was subsequently placed under arrest, officials said.

Ritika alias Ritu Maloo walked into a city police station where she was formally arrested in the evening after questioning, they said.

Late last month, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court refused pre-arrest bail to the woman, saying no prudent person drives under the influence of alcohol and termed it as a serious misconduct.