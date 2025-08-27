Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Message to woman on social media site leads to fatal attack on man in Maharashtra; 7 arrested

Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, according to police.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 19:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 19:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us