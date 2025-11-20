<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railways' senior-most official inspected the KSR <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-Whitefield section on Wednesday, including the ongoing station redevelopment works. </p>.<p>At KSR Bengaluru, SWR General Manager Mukul Saran Mathur inspected the station premises and reviewed the ongoing pitline construction, advising officials to ensure timely completion. </p>.Bengaluru's second airport: Here is what we know so far on shortlisted sites, what AAI report said and hurdles ahead.<p>At Bengaluru Cantonment, he inspected the Rs 480-crore station redevelopment and instructed the officials to complete the project within the stipulated deadline. </p>.<p>The SWR's top official also reviewed the quadrupling work between Bengaluru Cantonment and Whitefield (19 km). The Rs 492.8-crore project has faced delays due to land acquisition. The SWR has promised to quadruple the Cantonment-Baiyappanahalli section by December and the entire section by March 2026. </p>.<p>Ajay Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction); Ashutosh Mathur, Chief Engineer (Construction); Parikshit Mohanpuria, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru; Gul Ashfaque Mohammed, Chief Project Manager, Gatishakti, and other officers were present, according to the SWR. </p>