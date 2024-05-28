Naxalite carrying Rs 6 lakh bounty surrenders before police in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 6 lakh surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, an official said.

Ganesh Gatta Punem (35), a resident of neighbouring Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, surrendered before Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Jagdish Meena, a release by the police stated.

Punem was recruited as a member of the supply team with Bhamramgadh LOS in 2017 and was promoted to deputy commander of the team in 2018.