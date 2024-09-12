Tigress released into NNTR ventures out, spotted near Gondia villages: Official

"These three big cats were given identity tags as NT-1, NT-2 and NT-3. Of them, NT-1 moved out of NNTR and entered neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. NT-2 has settled in the reserve itself. However, NT-3, which was released on April 11, had managed to get rid of the radio collar before being caught in Koka Wildlife Sanctuary some 60 kilometres away," the official said.