Two women held in Maharashtra's Palghar for looting men met via dating apps

Stolen items worth Rs 4 lakh have been recovered from the two accused, the Mandvi police station official added.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 13:31 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 13:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePalgharRobberies

