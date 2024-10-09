Minor girl falls from scooter, dies after coming under truck wheels in Nagpur

<p>Nagpur: A seven-year-old girl was killed as she came under the wheels of a mini truck after falling from a scooter ridden by her grandfather in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> city, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/accident">accident</a> took place on a road connecting Gopal Nagar to Padole Square on Tuesday evening, officials from Pratap Nagar police station said.</p>.<p>The girl was on her way to attend a dance class. She was riding pillion on the scooter with her grandfather.</p>.Man bludgeons two persons to death, injures two others at Nagpur railway station.<p>An unidentified vehicle suddenly hit the scooter from behind. The minor and her grandfather fell on the road and the girl got crushed by the rear wheels of a mini truck heading in the same direction, an official said.</p>.<p>The girl suffered grievous head injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed, the official said.</p>.Man murdered amid heated argument at meat shop in Nagpur.<p>The Pratap Nagar police have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle's driver and launched an investigation to identify and nab the culprit. </p>