Minor siblings watch porn together; brother rapes and impregnates sister

Police in Navi Mumbai booked a 13-year-old boy under IPC and POCSO after his parents arrived to a hospital to terminate the three-month old pregnancy of his 15-year-old sister. The minor girl in her statement to the cops alleged that her younger brother impregnated her after the siblings watched porn together.

The parents of the siblings visited the Vashi General Hospital which reported the medico legal case to police after which the latter booked the boy, as per a report in Hindustan Times. A police official probing the matter shared that the siblings tried to have sex for the first time in December 2023, but failed.

“But in the following month (January), the boy allegedly raped her even as she had asked him not to. The matter was finally disclosed to the mother after the victim missed her monthly cycle,” the officer said.

The case has been transferred to the Khandeshwar police and the Child Welfare Commission will decide the further course of action in the boy’s case.

The boy was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.