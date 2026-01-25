<p>Mumbai: The Special Investigation Team, which is probing a sensational kidnapping case linked to the alleged haul of demonetised Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 400 crore has arrested five persons so far even as it widened the probe to investigate into the wider ramifications of the case. </p><p>The Rs 2,000 currency notes were withdrawn from circulation in May 2023, though it still has the status of a legal tender.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Police is coordinating with the police of Karnataka and Goa to take the case ahead. </p><p>The Nashik Rural police acted on a complaint by Sandeep Patil, who alleged he was kidnapped and threatened after learning details of the incident. </p>.Mumbai: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.89 crore concealed in meat grinder.<p>Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil is investigating the case.</p><p>Five persons — Jayesh Kadam, Vishal Naidu, Sunil Dhumal, Virat Gandhi and Janardan Dhaygude — all from Mumbai, have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged looting and extortion by the Ghoti police.</p><p>“We have so far arrested five persons,” Additional Superintendent of Police Aaditya Mirkhelkar told reporters.</p><p>Virat Gandhi is a hawala operator based in Ahmedabad. According to the investigations, the miscreants have targeted the two trucks along the Chorla Ghat jungles on the tri-junction of Goa-Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary. </p>