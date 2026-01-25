<p>Mangaluru: Dog lovers thronged the Karavali Utsava grounds in Mangaluru as the venue hosted a dog show organised as part of Karavali Utsava by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.</p><p>Dogs of various breeds won the hearts of visitors who gathered to catch a glimpse of the animals. The dogs charmed the audience with their antics, gait, and striking appearances. </p><p>Visitors also witnessed demonstrations highlighting the dogs’ skills, obedience, and affection. Children, in particular, were delighted to see pets dressed in colourful costumes in shades of pink, blue, and other hues.</p> .<p>Thirteen-month-old 'Hunter,' a Great Dane, travelled from Hassan to participate in the show. Owner Raghavendra said he runs the Hasanamba Kennel in Hassan and brought Great Dane, Boxer, and Rottweiler breeds to the event. 'Hunter' had earlier won the Indian Championship at the Kennel Club of India (KCI) show held in November 2025. “Breeding Great Danes, known for their giant size and friendly nature, is my passion,” he said.</p><p>Sisters Ashwini and Akshatha participated in the dog show for the first time with 'Bablu,' a Pomeranian, and 'Sonu,' a Shih Tzu.</p><p>Dr Divya Damodar, who participated with her dog 'Kaju,' a mixed Shih Apso breed, said this was her second appearance at the show. She added that her 2.9-year-old pet had won a prize in the mixed-breed category last year.</p><p>Asmitha and her husband Brahmanand Kandlur from Mangaluru brought their one-year-and-10-month-old Chow Chow to the show for the first time, saying the event helped their pet socialise.</p> .<p>Three-year-old Viyoni Ishi, accompanied by her mother Sneha from Someshwara, attended the show with 'Maggi,' a two-year-old Shih Tzu, for the first time.</p><p>Sanag Acharya from Mulki participated with 'Chethu,' a one-year-old local breed dog, and said he was happy to be part of the event and to see a wide variety of dog breeds.</p><p>Bharath Prasad from Jeppu said he brought his five-and-a-half-month-old Caravan Hound— 'Shasha,' to the show for the first time. He added that another Caravan Hound, 'Bindu,' had earlier won second place at a show held in Chikkamagaluru. “I brought 'Shasha' to familiarise it with such events so it can participate competitively in the future,” he said.</p><p>Nithin participated in the show for the first time with his pug 'Suzi.' “I have taken part in dog shows earlier with other breeds,” he said.</p><p>Raju, who brought four Chow Chow dogs to the show, said the breed requires cool weather due to its long hair.</p> .<p>Speaking to DH, Deputy Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said a total of 230 dogs belonging to 29 breeds were registered for the event. He noted that last year’s dog show at Kadri Park faced space constraints, prompting the organisers to shift the event to the Karavali Utsava grounds. “An elevated stage has been erected to ensure better visibility for the audience. To facilitate hassle-free registration, the district administration had also launched a dedicated website, dkdogshow.com,” he added.</p><p>The dog show was conducted in three categories — three to six months, six to 12 months, and breed-wise above 12 months. </p>