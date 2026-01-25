Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Dog show captivates Mangaluru's heart

Dogs of various breeds won the hearts of visitors who gathered to catch a glimpse of the animals. The dogs charmed the audience with their antics, gait, and striking appearances.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 12:24 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 12:24 IST
Karnataka Mangaluru

