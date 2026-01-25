<p>New Delhi: Veteran journalist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mark-tully">Mark Tully</a>, a chronicler of India and an acclaimed author, breathed his last at a private hospital here on Sunday, his close friend said. He was 90.</p><p>The award-winning journalist was ailing for some time and had been admitted to the Max Hospital in Saket for the past week.</p><p>“He (Tully) was admitted to Max Hospital, Saket, on January 21, and died today. He (Tully) was admitted under the head of the nephrology department,” a hospital source told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Kannada publisher, writer Asha Raghu dies by suicide in Bengaluru.<p>Satish Jacob, veteran journalist and a close friend of Tully, told PTI, “Mark passed away at Max Hospital Saket this afternoon.”</p><p>Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, Tully was the chief of bureau for the BBC, New Delhi, for 22 years.</p><p>An acclaimed author, Tully was the presenter of the <em>BBC</em> Radio 4 programme <em>Something Understood</em>.</p><p>He was also part of several documentaries on subjects ranging from India and the British Raj to the Indian Railways.</p><p>Tully was knighted in 2002 and received the Padma Bhushan from the government of India in 2005.</p><p>He wrote several books on India, including <em>No Full Stops in India</em>, <em>India in Slow Motion</em>, and <em>The Heart of India</em>.</p>