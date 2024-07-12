MIT World Peace University to host scientists’ conference in Pune

Mumbai: The MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is set to host the prestigious National Scientists Round Table Conference' (NSRTC) from July 19-21, 2024 in Pune.

This landmark event aims to bring together the nation's foremost academic scientists, researchers, and scholars to foster collaboration and innovation across various scientific fields.

The NSRTC was announced at a press conference by senior scientists Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar and Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Rahul Vishwanath Karad, MIT-WPU's Executive President, Dr. R.M. Chitnis, Vice Chancellor, and NSRTC National Convener & Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Milind Pande. The conference is the brainchild of Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU.

“This conference is a platform for leading academic scientists, researchers, and scholars to exchange groundbreaking ideas and foster interdisciplinary collaboration. With the presence of esteemed scientists, we aspire to inspire the next generation of scientists and pave the way for transformative technologies. Our goal is to create a sustainable and human-centric developed India by 2047, setting a global benchmark for scientific excellence and innovation,” said Karad. The event will be chaired by MIT-WPU Founder President Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Dr. Abhay Karandikar, DST Secretary, will grace the occasion as chief guests.

Other notable attendees include Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General and Secretary of CSIR, Padma Vibhushan Dr. R. A. Mashelkar, Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, Dr. Shekhar Mande, former Director General at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), India, Dr. Ganapati Yadav, former Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, and Prof. T. Pradeep from IIT Madras.

The primary goals of the National Scientists Round Table Conference 2024 are to present new ideas and directions that will support educators and researchers, particularly the budding young generation, in fundamental research across emerging fields of science and technology.

The conference aims to inspire further research, foster interdisciplinary and international collaboration, and discover new patterns of development, methods of delivery, and ways to empower science.

A key objective is to explore innovative approaches to creating an equitable, sustainable, and human-centric developed India by 2047, serving as a global role model through the development of cutting-edge technological tools. The conference will feature discussions on critical topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Materials and Processing, Agri Tech, Biotechnology, Climate Change, Digital Transformation, Health Care, Scientific Temper, and Spirituality.