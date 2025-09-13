<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mns">Maharashtra Navnirman Sena</a> (MNS) spokesperson Prakash Mahajan on Saturday resigned from the party, saying he was "ignored" despite his least expectations.</p>.<p>Mahajan, the brother of former Union minister and BJP leader late Pramod Mahajan, announced his decision in a video message, in which he also said that he never received praise for his work in the party, but was blamed for the mistakes that he never committed.</p>.<p>He also attributed his move to "lack of respect" in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raj-thackeray">Raj Thackeray</a>-led MNS, and said he has no plans to join any other party.</p>.Uddhav Sena, MNS cadres take out 'Jan Akrosh Morcha' in Nashik, intensify campaign ahead of local body polls.<p>In the video, he said, "For the past few days, I felt that there is a need to stop at some point. In fact, I should have stopped after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> incident. But at that time, I felt that things would improve. Personally speaking, my expectations are limited. In whichever party I was, I never had a desire to fight elections nor did I want any post. Protecting Hindutva was my only sentiment. But despite keeping my expectations low, I was ignored a lot." "I was never consulted during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha-elections">Lok Sabha elections</a>. During the assembly polls, I was used only for campaigning. I honestly carried out the responsibilities given to him. I never received praise for my work, but was blamed for the mistakes that I never committed," he said.</p>.<p>"But I apologise to MNS leader Amit Thackeray. I had given him a word that I would work not only with him but also with his son. But unfortunately, circumstances are such that I cannot keep my word. Sometimes a person does not get what he deserves and this is a matter of luck," he said.</p>.<p>Talking to PTI over phone, Mahajan said he decided to quit due to his advancing age and lack of respect in the party.</p>.<p>"I have been in the MNS for the last few years. The party didn't support me when BJP leader Narayan Rane threatened me. I also felt Raj Thackeray's views on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumbh-mela">Kumbh Mela</a> and comments post-Pahalgam terror attack were unwarranted," Mahajan said. </p>