Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan resigns from party, says 'ignored despite least expectations'

Mahajan said he decided to quit due to his advancing age and lack of respect in the party.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 10:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRaj ThackerayMNS

Follow us on :

Follow Us