Modi Cabinet: 'Ready to wait,' says NCP as it turns down MoS berth, BJP promises remedial measures for ally

New Delhi: The tug of war over Cabinet berth in the new Narendra Modi government saw NCP on Sunday deciding not to take up a slot of Minister of State with independent charge offered by the BJP.

However, both sides chose not to precipitate tension with the NCP attending the swearing in ceremony and saying it was “ready to wait for some more days” and BJP promising to take “remedial measures” to address the concerns of the Maharashtra ally.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar informed BJP leadership that they could not take up the offer as their choice Praful Patel has already been a Cabinet minister and he could not take up a seat below that rank.