Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Monsoon session of Maharashtra assembly to start from June 27

This session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai will be the last one before the state heads to assembly polls due in September-October.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 14:31 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 14:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from June 27 to July 12, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Friday.

The state budget will be presented on June 28, the official said.

The interim budget was tabled in February due to the Lok Sabha elections.

This session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai will be the last one before the state heads to assembly polls due in September-October.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2024, 14:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMonsoon Session

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT