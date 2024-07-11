Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Court sends accused driver to jail for 14 days

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday sent Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah's family chauffeur, an accused in the fatal BMW hit-and-run case, to 14-day judicial custody.

The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, was sitting in the car with Rajesh Shah's son and prime accused in the case, Mihir Shah, at the time of the crash on Sunday.

Mihir Shah (24) was allegedly behind the wheel when his BMW car rammed into a scooter in Mumbai's Worli area, killing a woman, who was riding pillion, and leaving her husband injured.