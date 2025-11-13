Menu
Mumbai court clerk held for accepting Rs 15 lakh bribe, additional sessions judge 'wanted': Anti-Corruption Bureau

This may be the first such incident in recent years where an additional sessions judge has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, an official noted.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 04:58 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 04:58 IST
