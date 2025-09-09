Menu
Mumbai EOW summons businessman Raj Kundra in Rs 60 crore 'cheating' case

Kundra, accused of diverting a loan amount, has been asked to appear before EOW officials on September 15.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 11:41 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 11:41 IST
