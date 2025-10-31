<p>Mumbai: Claiming that the police encounter involving Rohit Arya inside a studio in Powai is “fake”, Mumbai-based lawyer and activist Nitin Satpute is set to move the Bombay High Court with a writ petition seeking a probe into the death of the 50-year-old man, who had taken 19 persons including two children as hostage.</p><p>“The police could have settled the issue…It’s fake encounter…the encounter was done only to hide failure of state police machinery due to high pressure from superior, who failed to protect innocent children,” Satpute said. </p>.Who is Rohit Arya, the man behind the Mumbai hostage crisis?.<p>Posing a series of questions, he said: "Why was Rohit shot in his chest, the upper part of body and not in the lower part of body…the state government is solely responsible for kidnapping 17 minors and two adults. The state government cheated and duped deceased Rohit Arya for Rs 2 crore, as per his statement, and he decided to end his life but later on he changed mind and used idea of so called kidnapping, he was under tremendous tension for not receiving his official dues from government,” added Satpute. </p>.AICWA demands strict checks on studios in the wake of Powai hostage crisis.<p>“If needed, police should have shot on his legs or lower upper part to neutralise him. Rohit Arya must not have any sincere intention to kidnap and harm children. It appears from his statement, only to compel the state govt to pay his arrears of Rs 2 crore, he has done so. Earlier Rohit Arya has made efforts to recover dues by going on hunger strike,” he said. </p><p>"Police are made hero…we will have to find out the truth by filing writ petition for investigation of death. The state has put the lives of children in danger,” he added.</p>