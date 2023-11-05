JOIN US
Mumbai: Man rapes 13-year-old daughter for two years; held

The abuse came to light when the woman got suspicious about her husband’s behaviour and asked her daughter about it.
Last Updated 05 November 2023, 14:17 IST

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter over two years in the eastern suburb of Govandi here, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the police on Saturday arrested the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

The abuse came to light when the woman got suspicious about her husband’s behaviour and asked her daughter about it. The girl revealed that her father had raped her repeatedly for two years, the official said.

(Published 05 November 2023, 14:17 IST)
