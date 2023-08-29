Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai: More than 20 detained during protest by dam project-affected people at Mantralaya

Protestors shouting slogans and carrying placards walked onto the net suspended in the premises, even as police personnel, including officers, tried to drag them off, an official said.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 12:12 IST

Follow Us

More than 20 protesters were detained on Tuesday after they walked onto the safety net suspended in the state secretariat Mantralaya in south Mumbai during an agitation staged by people affected by a dam project, police said.

Protestors shouting slogans and carrying placards walked onto the net suspended in the premises, even as police personnel, including officers, tried to drag them off, an official said.

A safety net has been suspended in the premises of the Mantralaya to prevent suicides.

The agitation was staged around 3.30 pm by members of an action committee representing people affected by the Upper Wardha dam project at Morshi in Amravati district, the official said.

The protestors demanded an increase in the compensation for land acquired for the dam and sought government jobs for the project-affected people, he said.

More than 20 people were detained by the Marine Drive police during the agitation, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 August 2023, 12:12 IST)
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMantralaya

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT