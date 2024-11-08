Home
Mumbai Police arrests man accused of killing woman in Jodhpur

The arrest was made after receiving information that the accused was hiding in South Mumbai, he said, adding the accused was handed over to the Jodhpur Police for further probe.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 20:19 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 20:19 IST
