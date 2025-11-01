<p>New Delhi: The Indo-Pacific should remain open, inclusive, and free from any form of coercion, Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> said on Saturday, amid increasing global concerns over China's military muscle-flexing in the region.</p><p>The defence minister also said that India is for strengthening the ASEAN-led inclusive regional security architecture.</p>.Rajnath Singh meets Pete Hegseth as India, United States sign 10-year defence framework pact.<p>He made the remarks at the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) conclave in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.</p><p>ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 11-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners -- India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.</p>