Mumbai Police ban flying of drones, paragliders for 30 days

Police on Monday issued a prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and it will be in force from October 31 till November 29, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 10:19 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 10:19 IST
