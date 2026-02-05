Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic resumes after 33 hours; overturned gas tanker removed

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is India's first 6-lane concrete, access-controlled tolled expressway.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 04:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 04:07 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraPuneExpressway

Follow us on :

Follow Us